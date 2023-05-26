To the editor:
One of the most disturbing aspects of our new politics is the abandonment of science on multiple levels. Ron DeSantis considers himself more qualified to set COVID-19 safety and vaccination recommendations than our leading scientists. Donald Trump has recommended injecting bleach and horse pills to treat COVID-19.
The new right wing Supreme Court is looking at limiting the power of science-based government agencies such as the Center for Disease Control, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency from setting safety standards for our health, school vaccinations, clean water and air standards.
The Supreme Court ruled that Congress should take over these responsibilities in spite of having insufficient expertise to make intelligent decisions. As an example of how Congress would handle a science-based solution to climate change consider this: Congressman Louis Goemert, R-Texas, has suggested looking into changing the orbit of the moon.
Particularly disturbing is the number of Americans who are willing to follow these politicians who no longer believe in science. There is overwhelming evidence that COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters reduce the likelihood of death and hospitalization, but the irrational fear spread by the anti-vax movement is undermining the work of our best scientists.
Science and science education are pillars of the American economy and the current attacks on them endanger our country’s future.
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.
