To the editor:
At its heart free inquiry allows all points of view about an issue to be heard, thereby increasing the chances the truth will out. Free inquiry is not — was never meant to be — a discrediting of another’s research or an attack on another’s reputation.
Yet, that is precisely what Matt May’s Dec. 1 letter regarding professor Michael Mann conveys.
Independent research, which free inquiry encourages, reveals the following:
Mann has a stellar record as a climatologist. His research has been vetted not by “some,” as May claims, but many outlets and organizations in the scientific community (no quotes required because it is the scientific community vetting Mann).
Second, those who dispute Mann’s arguments have themselves been discredited.
Neither Judith Curry, who has a reputation for making scientific sounding “pronouncements” without having first read the relevant literature, nor Craig Loehle, whose “research” has been funded by Exxon-Mobil, speak with the authority of science, having instead rooting their perspectives in economics.
Likewise, Mark Steyn, a conservative commentator who hitched his wagon to the fossil fuel star years ago, has hounded Mann on behalf of the oil and gas industries, apparently unaware that a chart created by Exxon’s own scientists back in 1982 mirrors Mann’s hockey sick graphs almost exactly.
Third, Mann has taken his detractors to court and won.
Sure, as a public figure he’s not immune to scrutiny. That said, being attacked repeatedly in the press and in blog posts as a “know nothing provocateur” bent on destroying the fossil fuel industry for personal gain — even comparing him to child rapists, “molesting and torturing” data in order to bring down the economy — goes beyond reasonable examination. It instead becomes a full blown, politically motivated, no holds barred attack on Mann’s reputation in order to keep the status quo, no matter the cost.
May suggests Mann’s style and approach are “overheated.”
Taking the truth into consideration, one would argue it is passion driving the professor, who is articulating what most of us know — something is going on, be it “climate change” or “changing climate.”
Credible evidence suggests human activity may be responsible although some with ties to oil and gas prefer such not be part of the conversation. They go for the jugular — Mann’s credibility — to ensure that it doesn’t. Given their penchant for advocating “free inquiry” in matters regarding Earth’s climate, that should set the rest of us wondering.
Neil S. Lynch
Hampstead