To the editor:
There is a big difference between liberals and former President Donald Trump's right-wing supporters.
Liberals don't make death threats against government officials who don't do what they want them to do, or plot to kidnap and murder governors who issue mask orders to protect their citizens from a virulent disease. Liberals certainly don't engage in an armed insurrection against a duly elected government.
This is way beyond deplorable, it is despicable. It is also sedition and a threat to our democratic institutions.
The storming of the U.S. Capitol is reminiscent of the burning of the Reichstag in 1933.
However, the real threat to our country is the president who has spent the entire election cycle undermining our electoral system and attempting to overturn the results. In his speeches and tweets, he actively incited them to violence, fomenting a rebellion against our government.
Even in his call for calm, he continued to perpetuate his lies about the election.
He needs to be held fully accountable by being charged and tried for sedition as quickly as possible.
This was exacerbated by Republican members of Congress who supported his lies and incitement by joining lawsuits to overturn the election and objecting to the counting of the electoral votes. Every single one needs to be recalled or expelled, then tried for sedition as well.
It must be made absolutely clear that any attempt to overturn our democratic institutions and processes will never be tolerated.
Michael Bleiweiss
Methuen