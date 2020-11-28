To the editor:
It is bad enough to watch the massively repudiated President Donald Trump attempt to undermine democracy in our country by lying about the presidential election’s results and attempting, based on conjured conspiracy theories, to get his court appointees to disregard millions of votes.
Now, we see automakers also attempting to get the courts to overturn the referendum wherein we residents of Massachusetts overwhelmingly said "no" to their monopoly control of the auto repair industry, as was reported in Friday's front-page article, "Lawsuit targets new law."
This brazen lawsuit by the automakers to overturn the referendum’s result regurgitates the lies they put forward in a campaign against the referendum so as to tighten their control of the auto repair industry. As reported, right there in the text of their lawsuit, the automakers admit to that attempt to maintain monopoly control of auto repairs. They say, “... years of manufacturers’ work and billions of dollars in investment to protect and secure vehicle data will effectively be obliterated.”
There’s the smoking gun, as plain as day. “Secure vehicle data” is how they have gone about putting up technical roadblocks to prevent independent repair shops from accessing data needed to perform repairs, thereby giving the automakers a monopoly on the highly profitable auto repair business.
The investment the automakers admit to was designed to make it impossible for anyone other than their own dealerships to repair the autos they sell.
I know. I worked at Bell Labs, the development arm of AT&T, back when AT&T tried to use that very same bogus justification in the 1970s to fend off companies like MCI who wanted to connect to local phone companies owned by AT&T and offer long-distance service at a fraction of the cost.
It was a fabricated argument when AT&T ginned up its false “irreparable harm” assertion when it was sued by MCI, which wanted equal access to phone users making long-distance calls, which by the 1970s were the most profitable part of phone service industry. AT&T was desperate to hold on to its monopoly long-distance business, and the courts saw through its bogus assertion.
Now we see the automakers resurrecting a previously discredited technical argument in their own attempt to con the courts into thinking that letting independent repair shops have equal access to data will do “irreparable harm.” It won’t. The automakers know it, just AT&T knew its attempts to block companies like MCI from hooking up to the phone network was based upon a bogus narrative.
MCI won its lawsuit against AT&T, and our country and every phone user benefitted from the competition.
Attorney General Maura Healey needs to show the court this lawsuit by the automakers to overturn the result of the referendum is an assault on competition in the repair industry and is built upon the same web of bogus and fabricated technical assertions that AT&T used in its attempt to block competition.
Bob Pokress
Andover