To the editor:
In an Aug. 1 press release, David Wright, co-director of the Union of Concerned Scientists’ Global Security Program, made the statement: “Some 74 years after the United States dropped atomic bombs on Japan, the risk of nuclear war is higher today than many people realize, and it is increasing.”
Many people might say that it is climate change that is the major threat to the world, when actually the environment and nuclear war are connected. A nuclear war would end the world. Scientists predict nuclear winter would develop, spreading soot in the stratosphere, blocking the sun and ending the growth of food.
One person came to understand many years ago how he contributed to these atomic bombings. He was on Tinian Island when the pilots, crews and their planes, the Enola Gay and Bockscar, arrived.
The lat Father George Zabelka was a Catholic chaplain. He blessed the crews who dropped those bombs. He spent the rest of his life atoning for what he had done. There is a British documentary on YouTube about his life, “The Reluctant Prophet.”
I find it hard to maintain an awareness of a nuclear war threat. Daily life interferes. I understand why some people don’t really want to know. But we must try to awaken others and ourselves. We must realize that we can no longer go to war, for war is obsolete.
Jane Cadarette
North Andover