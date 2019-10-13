To the editor:
In regards to the recent article in The Eagle-Tribune, I say kudos to Gov. Charlie Baker. It should be banned forever. Our young generation are using this poisonous method of vaping.
Greg Conley and John Nathan should listen to the health officials about the dangers of this practice. Of course, they are getting rich from this vaping industry, regardless of the harm it is causing our teenagers. It’s all about money.
It’s about time that someone comes forward to stop this dangerous use of vaping.
Congratulations to Gov. Baker. He cares about the health of our young people who are exploring this practice regardless of how it is damaging their health.
Parents should observe what their children are doing; they are causing physical harm to themselves. The number of mortalities is rising each day.
Mary Donohue
Methuen