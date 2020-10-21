To the editor:
Once upon a time a U.S. senator from Massachusetts (and his speechwriter) wrote a book titled "Profiles in Courage." It praised several U.S. senators who took decisive actions that imperiled their political viability.
Gov. Charlie Baker is certainly entitled to his childish attitude toward President Donald Trump. Some of the latest evidence of that attitude is Baker's refusal to lend his name to a letter in support of perhaps the most qualified and amazingly intelligent U.S. Supreme Court nominee in decades.
But it strains credulity to think that in this most significant presidential election, Baker will, as he has suggested, abstain altogether.
As the Democratic Party has made clear in its nomination of an addled and thoroughly creepy and corrupt puppet, and its 110-page, nation wrecking manifesto (large portions of which the nominee alternately supports and rejects), the presidential election comes down to a simple proposition: The American republic, yes or no.
Even someone with a Harvard education should be able to recognize the stakes.
Baker is certainly free to keep his choice for president to himself (wink, wink). But to claim he is going to leave the presidential line on his ballot blank? On the question of America, yes or no, he is going with "present?"
Such inaction is borne not of courage but immaturity and conveys a lack of seriousness. It risks nothing.
Should a book ever be written about Baker, a fitting title would be "Profile in Petulance."
Matthew May
Haverhill