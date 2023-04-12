To the editor:
This is a letter of heartfelt thanks to the wonderful young men of the North Andover High School baseball team.
My husband, Jack, the grandfather of one of the team members, recently passed away. On the night of his wake, after playing a game on the home field, they came to the funeral home in full uniform to pay their respects. The decision to attend was entirely their own. No prodding or guidance was needed. They just felt it was the right thing to do.
I wish I could speak to each and every one of their parents. You should be very proud of your sons.
There are way too many negative articles written about today’s youth. I felt it was time to praise them for their good deed. Their kindness did not go unnoticed by all who were there.
Irene Hough
North Andover
