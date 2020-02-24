To the editor:
I hope North Andover residents will consider Laura Bates for one of their two votes for selectman on March 31.
Bates is not a politician. She is a parent and an engineer. This means she is very good at solving problems while respecting the perspectives and needs of opposing sides.
She is approaching this race under the slogan “One Community” to reflect the need for us to harness the spirit we achieved in the wake of the gas disaster. She knows we can come together to solve common problems and refuses to get distracted by political differences.
We are at a time in town where this approach is sincerely needed. Due to recent growth, North Andover is on the cusp of significant change.
Whether it is economic development, housing, senior services, public safety or education — all of these issues will look very different in 20 years based on the foundations we establish today.
As a structural engineer, Bates is trained to analyze a foundation and forecast how it will evolve over time. As a parent she will make sure that these foundations grow with the best intentions for every resident.
I hope your readers join me in supporting Laura Bates.
Timothy Seibert
North Andover