To the editor:
When my husband and I first moved to North Andover, our hope was that we could raise a family in a community that shared our values for support, respect, strong services and civic dedication.
As we had our daughters, and they went through our school system, time and again our hopes were affirmed: We picked the right community.
The culture of giving back is contagious. I've felt compelled to get involved, and I've been rewarded by getting to know so many great people who have all collectively played a role in making North Andover what it is today.
It was in one of those volunteer capacities that I first met Laura Bates.
Volunteering alongside her, I came to know a woman with strong convictions and a passion for our future.
As neighborhoods around us suffered the damage caused by Columbia Gas’ negligence, it was evident that her passion applies to the future for all of us — our children's future, the future of services for people of all ages, and the future of our community grappling with recovery.
Her personal experience and demonstrated passion show she possesses the values we want in our Board of Selectmen. Her career as a structural engineer shows she has the capacity to take her passion and put it into action to ensure all of North Andover thrives as one community.
I am voting on March 31 for Laura Bates to serve on North Andover's Board of Selectmen. I hope that your readers will join me.
Elisa Goldberg
North Andover