To the editor:
I am writing in support of Laura Bates’ candidacy for a seat on the Board of Selectmen. She is an engaged, thoughtful voice for progress in our town.
Bates has a consistent track record as an engaged community member in North Andover. She’s been the vice president of the Atkinson PTO for the past three years, speaking up for the families at the school, and donating countless hours to working with our students and caregivers.
She understands how the decisions made by the board ripple through our neighborhoods.
She’s shared the experience of my own family and over a thousand of our neighbors, being personally affected by the Columbia Gas explosion. She’s already working together with others to demand answers and accountability from the company.
In her professional life as a structural engineer, Bates works closely with communities and businesses of all types to make collaborative decisions regarding roads, buildings and other infrastructure.
As our town works to implement a new master plan and deal with the coming Amazon distribution center, her engineering knowledge and solution-focused collaborative skills will be vital assets to the board.
Bates is rooted in this community and would serve for the purpose of making it a stronger, more vibrant community. She’s not aiming to pad her resume in preparation for a run for higher office, as some of her competitors are.
I hope your readers will join me in “Choosing Laura” on Tuesday, June 2.
Bill Callahan
North Andover