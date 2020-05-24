To the editor:
The COVID-19 crisis has proven what we already knew, that a solid foundation of government isn’t built from the top down, it’s built from the bottom up.
More than ever it’s time to choose the right candidates for our town government, as these are the people who actually govern our town’s future. It’s important we support a candidate who aligns with our vision and beliefs for the present as well as the future of our town in these challenging times.
Thats why I’m supporting Laura Bates for North Andover selectman.
Bates has an engineering background, which makes her a methodical and critical thinker. She’s a lifelong resident of the Merrimack Valley. She is an active member of the Atkinson PTO, so she cares about our children, teachers and education system.
Bates was here during the Columbia Gas disaster, saw it firsthand and understands what is needed going forward in terms of repairing our roads and sidewalks.
She understands and welcomes that she will be held accountable by her constituents.
Let’s together build a solid foundation for our town’s government and elect Laura Bates.
Dean Thornhill
North Andover