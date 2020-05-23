To the editor:
When Laura Bates kicked off her campaign for North Andover selectman with the slogan “One Community,” I knew just how spot-on that title was for our town.
Living in the affected area of the Columbia Gas disaster, Bates knows firsthand how much recovery is still needed - 20 months later. Coupled with the delicate process of reopening life amid COVID-19, “One Community” feels more like a mantra than a slogan. Her promise is to support all residents and “make sure North Andover is made whole again.”
Every facet of life has been turned upside=down during this pandemic. As a local small business owner with children in the public schools and town sports, I’m uncertain about the future. Knowing that Laura is ready to get North Andover back on its feet, safely and strategically, gives me confidence.
As an engineer with 18 years of experience in construction, her job is to solve problems, analyzing projects from every angle. That's what I want in a selectman. I want a selectman who makes decisions based on solid information, and who works collaboratively with other committees. I want a selectman who considers the health and safety of my family a real responsibility. That selectman is Laura Bates.
As a working mom, she has dedicated her time for the past three years to leading the Atkinson PTA. This role has provided her intimate knowledge of our schools and the importance of maintaining a strong relationship with the School Committee.
On June 2, I hope your readers will vote Laura Bates for selectman.
Christine Cohne
North Andover