To the editor:
I am reaching out to seek the support of your readers on March 31 for Laura Bates as selectman in North Andover.
Laura Bates and I met as we entered our freshman year of high school at Presentation of Mary Academy in Methuen. We have been friends for over 25 years. She exemplifies what it means to be a good citizen - critical thinking skills, community participation and being responsible for your own actions.
As a hard-working mother of two, she knows how to multitask in a face-paced environment. You’ll find her on the ball field at Carl Thomas, behind the scenes facilitating an Atkinson PTO event, volunteering at the farmer’s market or supporting local businesses such as SOGO Action and Goldenseal Apothecary (all in the same weekend).
She believes in North Andover and wants to be a part of helping it see continued growth and success.
When she contacted me in late February to tell me she was thinking of running for selectman, I was not surprised at all. I am excited that my neighbors, friends and community members can now see what I have known for over two decades: She is trustworthy. She is dedicated. She is qualified, and she gets things done.
Everyone should be inspired by her willingness to step up for our community. I know I am.
As a small business owner myself, I applaud her ideas to attract businesses to our changing downtown.
Laura Bates is an asset to our community.
Allison Brear-Farrell
North Andover