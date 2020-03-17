To the editor:
I am writing about the very important choice we have in the upcoming election for the Board of Selectmen. I believe the citizens of North Andover have an opportunity to elect an outstanding candidate, Laura Bates. She and her family are neighbors and friends of mine in the Library District, and I am thrilled to support her candidacy.
I can confidently say that Laura Bates will hit the ground running on Day 1. She will bring level-headed consideration as she seeks out new ideas and different viewpoints. I know her to be someone who will evaluate the options, consider potential outcomes and develop reasonable positions.
She is accessible and engaged, and authentically committed to doing the right thing for our “one community.”
She has an impressive background as an engineer and will bring an inventive and pragmatic perspective to the Board of Selectmen. She doesn't believe in change simply for the sake of being different. Rather, she seeks to question if the status quo can be improved.
Through her years in a leadership position on the Atkinson PTO, she has demonstrated her dedication to our children and commitment to service.
Her devotedness to our town doesn’t stop at our schools, though. She seeks to address the needs of our senior population, affordable housing, recreation space and the implementation of our master plan.
I'm excited about her candidacy and hope your readers will join me in supporting my friend and neighbor, Laura Bates, for selectmen on March 31.
Denevan O'Connell
North Andover