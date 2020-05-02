To the editor:
The suggestion attributed to University of Massachusetts at Boston political science department head Erin O'Neill in Monday's edition that voting-by-mail fraud is "nonexistent" is fascinating indeed.
Political scientist Melody Rose conducted a survey of voters in Washington County, Oregon, when Rose was a member of the faculty of Portland State University. Oregon is an all-mail voting state.
According to Rose's research, 5% of the 818 surveyed registered Washington County voters in the 2000 election stated that people other than themselves completed their ballots. Over 2% admitted that someone else affixed a signature to their ballot return envelopes, which is a felony.
Those are just the percentages for those who admitted to Rose that they did not fill out and/or sign the ballot addressed to them. It stands to reason that some survey respondents did not wish to admit that they had committed a crime.
It does not stretch credulity to think that the percentages cited by Rose in one county could and likely would occur on the same scale or higher were each state to suddenly convert to voting-by-mail.
Does anyone think that voting-by-mail fraud would not occur in, say, Cook County, Illinois? John F. Kennedy probably still receives votes from the deceased there.
The rush to embrace a massive voting-by-mail scheme should be tempered at the very least and approached with extreme skepticism.
Matt May
Haverhill