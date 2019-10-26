To the editor:
My late father, Nicholas Buglione, served the people of Methuen as their state representative for many years, and I was an art teacher in the Methuen public schools for more than 25 years. I am proud of the Buglione family's tradition of public service.
As a voter in Methuen, I look out for candidates who share my family's passion for making our city better. David "D.J." Beauregard is one of those candidates.
I have known D.J. since he was a child. His desire to give back to Methuen has been evident ever since he was a student at Methuen High School. Today, he and his wife are homeowners, and they are raising their family in Methuen.
Beauregard is a man of integrity, and I think he decided to launch his first campaign for public office at the right moment in our city's history. Now more than ever, Methuen needs elected officials with integrity.
Beauregard wants to help make our city's government more responsible, transparent and accountable. He values professionalism, and he has always been a voice of reason.
Since he has no relatives on the city's payroll, he is able to steer clear of conflicts of interest and make decisions that are in the best interests of Methuen's residents at all times.
Residents who agree that we need more elected officials who will put Methuen first should join me in casting one of their three votes for councilor at-large for David "D.J." Beauregard on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Lisa Buglione
Methuen