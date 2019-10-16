To the editor:
The city of Methuen is about to have what is probably the most important election in its history. As most people know, the city has been turned upside down in the last few years with one negative story after another. I believe it is crucial for all of us voting in November to get it right this time, before the city completely spirals out of control.
I truly believe that Methuen has a lot of very good candidates who are running this year because they want to end this nonsense.
David "D.J." Beauregard is one of these candidates. He was born and raised in Methuen, and he has always tried to help his city in any way that he can.
I first met him in 2005, when he was in high school and I was his driving instructor. He was already active at that point in Methuen's political scene. Although this is his first run for office, he has been passionate about making Methuen better for a long time.
Beauregard is a smart, young man with a great deal of integrity. He has a wife and a young child, and they are in Methuen for the long haul.
I hope that others will join me in voting for David “D.J.” Beauregard for city councilor at-large on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Ron Lavallee
Methuen