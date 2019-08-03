To the editor:
I live in Methuen and want what’s best for our city. D.J. Beauregard possesses the necessary qualifications and education that will serve our city well.
That is why I am supporting him for councilor at-large. I am asking all of my family, friends and neighbors to vote for him in our upcoming elections as well.
There are more challenges ahead for our city. Methuen needs dedicated, responsible leaders who will do what’s best for the city and its residents.
I believe he will move the city forward in the right direction. His past experiences will enable him to bring fresh ideas to the council.
I will cast my vote for him because he’s the right man for the job.
Cynthia Ciofolo
Methuen