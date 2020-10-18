To the editor:
Soon after Bob Bender and his wife, Sandy Venner, moved to Merrimac, he applied for a seat on the Zoning Board of Appeals. He was an assistant district attorney with the Essex County District Attorney’s Office and offered his expertise to the town.
Community involvement has always been important to them. He served the Zoning Board as chair and was later appointed to the Finance Committee, serving as chair. He was elected moderator in 1993.
Today, with 30 years of municipal experience, his open, rational approach to local government shows Bender is the right candidate to become the next selectman in Merrimac.
He will use his communication skills and clear thinking to engage constituents and town leaders in open communication and transparent decision-making. He is willing to take on troublesome and difficult issues.
He will keep the public informed and engaged in the issues before the town. He will improve the public’s and the board’s understanding of those issues.
Maintaining open communication with the public, town leaders and town professionals, Bender's skills will help move the town into the future.
Bender is well prepared to serve as a selectman. His years of professional and municipal service will be of value to the town. People can rely on his honesty, commitment to hearing all opinions and backgrounds, and fairness in decision making.
We urge your readers to support Bob Bender for selectman at the town’s special election on Nov. 3.
Colleen Ranshaw-Fiorello
Nicholas Fiorello
Merrimac