To the editor:
Massachusetts activists recently held protests at several “crisis pregnancy centers” (CPCs) to expose fraudulent practices. The state has about 30 such centers, including ones in Haverhill, Lowell, and Lawrence. Here and nationally, they outnumber state-certified abortion clinics 3-1.
The Massachusetts attorney general’s website states that these centers “do NOT provide… reproductive health care, despite what they may advertise. Most are NOT licensed medical facilities [and] are NOT typically staffed by licensed professionals. Some offer ultrasounds performed by unlicensed personnel not qualified to provide that service, which may lead to inaccurate or misleading results about a pregnancy.“
CPC websites appearing in online searches for ‘pregnancy” and ‘abortion’ are largely unobjectionable. Tours of CPCs are equally misleading as staff skillfully answer skeptics’ questions; I had read extensively about the dangers of CPCs but left my first center tour thinking it could be the exception to the rule.
But CPCs have separate, harder-to-find websites geared to donors, where the CPCs I toured unequivocally present themselves as religiously-run with a mission to deter women from seeking abortions.
Women who mistakenly went to these centers “learned” that abortion causes suicidality, breast cancer and/or infertility, claims refuted by The Turnaway Study, which found that “receiving an abortion does not harm the health and well-being of women, but … being denied an abortion results in worse financial, health and family outcomes” for years afterward.
Decisions about whether and when to become a mother are intensely personal. Pregnant women deserve to receive accurate information and professional care. Few, if any, CPCs offer that.
Judy Eskin
Andover
