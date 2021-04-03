To the editor:
It’s human nature to downplay or even deny when one has been hoodwinked. Those citizens who voted for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris need to come to terms that what they voted for is not what they've gotten.
Instead of unifying the country, Biden employs draconian and partisan tactics, with an unprecedented number of executive orders to undo the last administration’s policies, regardless of their merit and the subsequent consequences.
The "non-crisis" at our southern border is a classic. Thousands of illegal immigrants whose health and criminal backgrounds are unknown are allowed to enter and be dispersed throughout our country on the taxpayer’s dime. This is only compounded by criminal cartels financially profiting in immoral human and drug trafficking.
Canceling the Keystone XL pipeline on Day 1 by executive order, and killing thousands of jobs and turning America’s historical accomplishment of energy independence back to a point of reliance on Middle Eastern oil, doesn’t align with improving our economy, putting people back to work or retaining our prominent position on the world’s stage.
Biden’s COVID-19 stimulus and infrastructure bills, loaded with Democratic pork, along with weak and humiliating apologetic foreign policy positions, are just the tip of the iceberg under this administration.
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
It's time for the "majority" to wake up to the reality that they have been hoodwinked and join hands for non-partisan efforts to unite this great country.
Edward Oelerich
Bradford