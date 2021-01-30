To the editor:
A strong measure of anticipation and well-earned relief for all good Americans came through on Wednesday, Jan. 20, as the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris Inauguration Day ceremonies went off seamlessly, from the proudly patriotic musical acts including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks, to the heavy hitter political figures all the way up to new Vice President Harris and speech headliner President Biden.
The 25,000 stationed National Guard members from Washington D.C and many of the surrounding states made the U.S. Capitol area look more like an outdoor war zone, even with the restricted crowd numbers, making for less “pomp and circumstance” than we’re used to seeing at this usually more raucous event.
And the many hundreds of thousands who would’ve been thronging the streets did the “virtual” thing, as we’ve all gotten used to, and viewed it the event on TV.
Biden took the oath of office at about 11:45 a.m. And he followed it with a 20 minute speech of great compassion and a call to unity, assuring all that he and his administration want to embrace everyone who didn’t vote for him as well as those who did.
He issued an urgent call for unity in the face of the problems the nation faces including the coronavirus (our “dark winter”), rampant unemployment, the white supremacist racial divide severely widened over the past four years, the worsening of climate change, and the rise of rampant media misinformation, among other mammoth challenges.
“On this January day, my whole soul is in this -- bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation,” he said, “And I ask every American to join me in this cause.”
The new commander in chief stayed away from overtly criticizing or even naming his predecessor, as well as dwelling on the destruction wreaked inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6. This was an adult talking with kindness and empathy in his voice and manner, a stark difference from the juvenile presidential cacophony America has endured over the past four years.
Symbolically his most important words, which heralded to all the fact that we must move on from what had passed before, were spoken midway through the oration: “My fellow Americans, we have to be different than this. America has to be better than this. And, I believe America is better than this.”
All of us hope that he’s right. The red and blue factions have to find common ground in order for the comeback to begin and the nation’s many adversities get resolved. The administration got a huge break with both Georgia January Senate elections going to the Democrat candidates; Biden won’t be hamstrung by Congress for at least the next two years.
And the president followed up his sober speech and drive to the White House with wife Jill and entourage by hitting the ground running with an unprecedented amount of action. He signed no fewer than 17 executive orders on Wednesday night after intoning “there’s no time to waste," beginning what will be a term-long effort to undo the damage both domestic and international wreaked by Trump.
The epic signings included reversing environmental standards rollbacks on emission control and other natural safeguards, as well as ending the Keystone XL oil pipeline; rejoining the World Health Organization as well as the Paris Climate Accord; scrapping the Mexican border wall project; stopping the deportation of immigrant children; and instituting a COVID-19 mask mandate on all federal property, among many other progressive initiatives.
So, in the space of one day, Americans have seen how much positivity can be effected by our votes last Nov. 3.
Executive orders are relatively easy, though> The next four years promises to be more of a taffy pull for both sides of the aisle, much of it depending on how much the present GOP really wants to disassociate itself from the turmoil Trump caused throughout the party and open their minds to the Democrats.
But the Biden administration got off to a fantastic start, with a safe inaugural event followed by the nighttime flurry of executive actions.
The FBI, National Guard and the rest of our defensive security did incredible work in the days leading up to the Inauguration, and strong congratulations are in order for their successful efforts.
William F. Klessens
Salem, N.H.