To the editor:
In the Thursday (April 27) edition of The Eagle-Tribune, Robert Keller sent a Sound Off trying to get people to reelect President Joe Biden. With all due respect: seriously?
Do you really think Biden is fully competent to go on for another four years? That is, at best, laughable. Biden can’t walk a straight line without hunching over. He has fallen many times going up and down the stairs to Air Force One. He slurs his speech. He has the United States economy in the wood chipper – along with the gas prices. And he’s gone above the call of duty with outsourcing products and support to his beloved China.
Every time I see him on TV he’s a complete embarrassment. He is barely sustaining his memory. Don’t even get me started on Kamala Harris and Hunter Biden.
When Donald Trump was in office, he had our economy in a much stronger place, and he was bringing jobs back onto U.S. soil. And when 45 left office, I was paying $2.16 per gallon of gas in Methuen.
We need a new candidate who has the same goals for our country as Trump had. I am not endorsing him, since he can’t keep his mouth shut when he’s at a microphone and is making a laughing stock out of himself. I don’t care what the political affiliation or gender is of our next president. Just just get us back to where 45 had us.
I agree with you, Mr. Keller, on one count: Biden is running for reelection. Beyond that, sir, please take your blinders off.
Bob Scimone
Methuen
