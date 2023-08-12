To the editor:
While reading the news from our cynical politicians constantly blaming President Joe Biden for his inflationary economic policies, it is important to understand the context. Biden took over in January 2021, long before widespread availability of the mRNA vaccines. COVID-19 was killing 3,000 Americans per day – the equivalent of a 9-11 attack each day for many months.
He also had to battle half a dozen politicians who never took a science course and insisted they knew more about battling COVID-19 than the top immune scientists in the world. Biden also had to deal with ideas like drinking bleach and taking horse pills to cure the virus.
The only reasonable way to stop the spread of this deadly virus was to shut down the economy and keep Americans from infecting each other. Particularly vulnerable were Americans in the service sector who could not work remotely.
The large infusion of money into the system allowed Americans to pay their rent, mortgage, and grocery bills. Was there a better or more efficient way to push money into the system? Probably, but that would have required Republicans to work with Democrats in the Congress and we know how likely that would have been.
In the final analysis, inflation was caused by Biden’s decision to prioritize saving thousands of American lives over an inflation environment currently coming under control. This difficult decision is what a true leader does in a time of national crisis. Joe Biden has passed the test.
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.
