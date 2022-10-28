To the editor:
Within the referendum on President Biden’s performance are criticisms citing his reluctance to take the Republican counter offer of $600 million for the COVID-19 Stimulus Package instead of eventually ramming through the $1.9 trillion Democrat version. This ultimately activated many economic stressors contributing to historically high inflation, a major issue in the upcoming elections.
Average world inflation is 7.4%, we’re presently at 8.2%, not too bad when compared to other annual inflation rates: Russia 16.7%, Turkey 83.45%, Poland 17.25%, and Chile 13.73%. Then there are the countries with hyperinflation: Venezuela 222%, Lebanon 206%, Argentina 58%. Had Trump been proactively combating COVID with mitigation strategies and testing/vaccine rollout much earlier on in the pandemic, would there have been such a hefty relief plan, supply-and-demand issues, the resulting inflation, and massive death toll?
Logic predicts no, but today our country is mired in illogical, counterfactual, vitriolic politics bolstered by exaggerating the negatives while scamming the big-picture reality. What many neglect to reference is how the package averted economic catastrophe, created historic job growth, funneled billions for COVID testing, provided a child tax credit that lifted millions of children out of poverty, aided state and local governments with housing assistance, school support, aid for multi-employer pension plans, and FEMA emergency food and shelter programs.
Collectively we would be better off appreciating the many privileges we maintain living in a democratic, constitutional republic founded on laws securing our freedoms, responsibilities, and rights, especially our right to vote — our commitment to securing a better future for everyone.
William Kolbe
Andover
