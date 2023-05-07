To the editor:
We all know that Joe Biden is old, but not too old to create a bipartisan infrastructure bill that is currently underway repairing highways, bridges, and airports across the nation. Nor is he too old to create the bipartisan computer chips bill that will support American manufacturing output by supplying corporations with state-of-the-art computer chips that will drive innovation for many years.
Biden has also provided cost savings by allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription costs, lowering the cost of drugs for seniors – such as insulin – to $35 per month. The most comprehensive environmental bill in many years
will lead to widespread use of electric vehicles, reducing atmospheric carbon. President Biden also signed into law the PACT Act – the most significant expansion of benefits and services for toxic exposed veterans in more than 30 years.
All these accomplishments were given lip service by the previous administration with none signed into law .
In the area of foreign policy, Biden has put together a coalition of 50 nations supplying arms and goods to Ukraine as they stand against Russia’s evil attack on democracy. He has strengthened NATO by adding two nations and putting Russia on notice that their war of aggression will not stand.
There are other descriptors for Joe Biden along with old, such as experience, judgment, wisdom, and perspective. Age is not something Biden should apologize for; it happens to everyone.
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.
