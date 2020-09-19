To the editor:
My question for Vice President Joe Biden is: What is your solution to our economic and health problems?
He says President Donald Trump doesn’t have the right answers. We Americans want problem-solvers as leaders. How would he handle the issues we face today?
What’s his solution? Spell it out for us, and give us something to work with. Be up front and honest with us.
So far, Biden has given us nothing but commiseration. That kind of rhetoric makes good speeches, but you can’t solve problems with tears.
His political party is useless if he cannot produce a workable plan to tackle these problems. Granted, these are some of the toughest he will ever face. However, they will only get solved if he has a workable plan.
You have to admit that President Trump is trying everything he thinks best. He is not sitting back and crying with us.
Biden should give us a concrete reason for wanting to vote for him.
Beth Pasco
Haverhill