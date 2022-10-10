To the editor:
In a report the recent report, “College costs keep snowballing despite Biden’s efforts to ease student debt burden,” NBC News stated, “The higher cost of borrowing for college comes as tuition has increased by an average of 3% to 5% this fall.”
Trying to unconstitutionally transfer trillions of dollars in private college debt to the backs of working-class taxpayers is both broadly inflationary by virtue of government spending, and directly inflationary regarding tuition rates via subsidization effects on supply. This is something a first-year economics student could understand. But this is what happens when economically challenged, socialist central-planners lord over private commerce.
To quote the late, great Ronald Reagan, “The top nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”
Nick McNulty
Windham, N.H.
