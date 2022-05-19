To the editor:
This past weekend, Politico declared that Joe Biden’s “efforts at bipartisanship have finally taken a backseat.” This leaves one to wonder what efforts at bipartisanship Biden ever tried to undertake.
After an inauguration speech focused on unity and healing, Biden proceeded to employ the most radical agenda this country has ever seen. He did this under the presumption that inheriting a narrow majority in the House and a defacto majority (due to the vice president tie-breaker) majority in the Senate meant his administration was granted a mandate to radically transform America.
Since then we have seen him ram through a $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and attempt to pass his $2.2 trillion Build Back Better Bill, both massive boondoggles of radical left spending.Undeterred, Biden moved on with other radical legislative priorities including federalizing elections though the For the People Act. In the process of trying to sell this to the American people he took time to paint Republicans as “Jim Crow 2.0.”
Having failed miserably, he now moves on to a massive student debt bailout and will shortly be going after an age-old Dem favorite: “common sense gun legislation.”
None of this agenda is possible given current filibuster rules in place in the Senate. When Joe Biden gave his inaugural address and called for unity, he should have applied some of that thinking to his agenda and govern as the moderate he was elected to be. If we wanted a radical, we would have elected Bernie Sanders or Liz Warren.
Ryan McNamara
Salem, N.H.
