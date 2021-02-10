To the editor:
The Encyclopedia Britannica's definition of dictatorship is a form of government in which "one person or a small group of people possess absolute power without effective constitutional limitations."
Since Jan. 20, this is exactly how the U.S. government is being run.
President Joe Biden has used the power of the pen to enact rules that more than half this country do not want nor agree with. He signed 28 executive orders in two weeks.
Stopping the Keystone XL expansion affected 11,000 jobs. Now men who identify as women can now compete in sports against women despite their physical advantages, for awards and scholarships.
By rescinding the Mexico City Policy, our hard-earned tax dollars will now be sent to foreign nations to support abortions.
Energy independence has been railroaded, making us dependent on foreign governments who hate us and will charge twice as much for energy to heat our homes.
Rejoining the Paris Climate Treaty, when countries like China have no restrictions, means we will pay more while our energy is limited, as they get to pollute the world.
John Kerry tells people to get another skill, while he flies around in a private jet with a huge carbon footprint.
Had enough yet?
Buckle up. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are now in charge of your future, and it isn't pretty.
Darlene Murray
Lawrence