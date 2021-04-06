To the editor:
Is President Joe Biden keeping his promise to govern in a bipartisan fashion by ramming massive spending bills through Congress without a single GOP vote?
According to the Wall Street Journal, only 21% of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is pandemic related. Seven percent is for vaccines and testing, while 13% goes to extending the $300 per week of extra unemployment benefits through Sept. 6. A paltry 1% goes to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
The other 79%, or $1.5 trillion, is the first downpayment on a progressive wish list, such as $350 bullion for state and local governments, many of whom are running surpluses, and $130 billion for schools and $40 billion for universities, most of which don’t actually need this money.
In his $2.3 trillion “infrastructure” bill, Biden has done an even worse bait and switch.
According to the Journal, only $115 billion, or 5%, is for traditional infrastructure -- highways, bridges and other public works.
The rest is more progressive wish list: $500 billion is for unnecessary green energy subsidies; $100 billion to “de-carbonize,” i.e. ruin, our electric grid; $165 billion to bail out mass transit and Amtrak; $174 billion for electric vehicles; $400 billion for home health care; $100 billion for schools; $25 billion for child care facilities; and $213 billion for affordable housing.
Virtually all of these additional items would be better provided for by the private sector using its own investment dollars.
Lastly, Biden has proposed the largest tax increase in 50 years, mostly on the employers and investors who drive economic growth, hurting American global competitiveness and slowing our economic recovery.
Daniel Murphy
North Andover