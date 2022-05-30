To the editor:
It’s sad to see the conservatives are back in full swing in the Sound Off column, blaming everything from gas prices to warm weather on the Biden Administration. Perhaps a sound perspective is in order.
President Biden is coping with a badly bungled pandemic response from the former president and its results. Gas prices are what they are because oil companies severely cut back production in an effort to raise prices, and guess what: It worked. Gas prices are not a function of, or set by the federal government. Shortages happen because of fluctuations in the business cycle and are controlled by them. We call that a “free market” economy, and cutting regulations typically causes it.
To the misguided writer who stated that the Democratic Party no longer works for the middle class, that’s not true. Corporations, with Republican support, ship jobs overseas, but the real culprit in job loss is technology.
Democrats are problem-solvers, espousing new and advanced technologies that create new jobs while protecting the environment and people. Democrats were the architects of Social Security, Medicare, Affordable Health Care, the Environmental Protection Agency, and other programs that provide for the common good. They promote a living wage and a path to get there through educational opportunity.
Before you bash Sen. Warren, you may want to remember that she has been the driving force behind controlling exorbitant bank and credit card fees through her consumer economic protection legislation. Donald Trump only cares about himself, first, foremost, and always.
Tom Walters
Londonderry
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.