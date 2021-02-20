To the editor:
It's nice to see President Joe Biden making superb use of his executive order and associated directives to reduce a large part of the pain that former President Donald Trump’s wielding of the same pen brought to millions of Americans.
Starting with his 17-order flurry the night of his and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inaugurations on Jan. 20, he has totaled over 30 Congress-bypassed directives already, with more to come.
Rejoining the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate accord were both foregone conclusions, as was stopping construction on Trump’s ridiculous and expensive border wall.
Add in Biden’s “100 million COVID-19 shots in 100 days” pledge, and his adherence to the original price tag of $1.9 trillion (or close to it) for the upcoming virus relief package, which encompasses everything from unemployment insurance to healthcare dollars to another one-time stipend for America’s taxpayers. It all adds up to a president who actually “gets” the impact that our businesses and citizens have struggled with for over a year.
As does his recent order for all federal employees on federal property to wear masks -- the exact opposite mentality espoused by his mask-less and virus belittling predecessor.
Biden's recently announced Citizenship Act of 2021 will make an eight-year timetable available for the 11 million undocumented immigrants already living here, working on farms and hotels and paying taxes, to become full-fledged American citizens without having the fear of deportation hanging over their heads.
Check out last year’s film “Yellow Rose” for a look at how spending every waking minute of fear of discovery by immigration officials can tragically impact the lives of whole families, both children and their parents. An important facet of this legislation is that there’s a good chance it can be passed through the reconciliation process, which requires just a simple Senate majority instead of the 60 votes it would normally need.
Time will tell on this one, but the plan is a worthwhile investment in our nation’s future economically and socially. Just look at the many jobs filled by the faceless population, many who have worked here and have been contributing citizens for years.
You also have to love the chutzpah and hypocrisy of Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, on his “good dad” trip to Cancun with his wife and two daughters in the middle of the worst winter weather catastrophe in his home state’s history.
After Touching down for his planned clandestine vacation on Wednesday, Cruz “dutifully” returned to Texas on Thursday after online photos came out showing him and family at Houston’s George Bush Airport waiting for their flight to warmer climes. Sometimes states get what they vote for, and in this case it's a deserved black eye for Texas' junior senator and the voters who installed him.
William F. Klessens
Salem N.H.