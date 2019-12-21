To the editor:
In order to reduce the amount of traffic on our roads, it’s necessary to invest in alternatives to driving. Along with developing a more robust public transit system, state and local governments also need to invest in bike and pedestrian paths.
An excellent example of a city that has constructed an extensive bike path system is Newburyport. The paths not only connect Newburyport to neighboring communities and the train station but also connect to several parks and other trails in the city.
I recently visited the Clipper City Rail Trail and was very impressed. Rather than just serving as corridors to travel to different points in the city, the paths are places worth visiting in their own right.
There are numerous sculptures and even a section of paintings along the trail, multiple information plaques, an edible garden and some incredibly scenic views. Rather than just being an afterthought, the paths serve a vital role by providing people with an alternative way to navigate the city and by showcasing the local culture of Newburyport.
The bike trails also help to keep cyclists safe by taking them off the crowded streets. That's something drivers can appreciate as well.
If other cities want to eliminate some of the traffic on their roads they should follow Newburyport's example.
Furthermore, bike and pedestrian paths help to improve the quality of life for many people. For that reason alone they are worthy investments and what we should be focusing on building for the future.
Matthew Mixon
Billerica