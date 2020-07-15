To the editor:
All eleven Democratic candidates for the office of New Hampshire state representative from District 37 in Hudson and Pelham support H.N. 1665, introduced to establish an independent advisory commission on redistricting.
All current state representatives from District 37 have either voted against H.B. 1665 or have not voted on the bill.
Basic language taken from the bipartisan bill includes: “The plan as a whole shall not have the intent or the effect of unduly favoring or disfavoring any political party.”
The demographics for District 37 have been changing, and the 2020 Census will require new political maps to be drawn. H.B. 1665 provides for an open process to assure every vote has as much power as another to decide who shall represent the voter.
The time for change in District 37 is long overdue for fair and equal representation in New Hampshire government.
I hope your readers will be sure to vote in the September primary, and consider voting Democrat for effective government in November.
Tim Wyatt
Hudson, N.H.