To the editor:
As a retired scientist who has researched the contentious subject of climate change for more than a decade, I’d like to respond to Katherine Gage’s letter of March 27.
This so called cash-back carbon pricing scheme is nothing but another global warming scam that will ultimately hit the taxpayer in the pocketbook and do nothing to impact the climate.
If Gage knew anything about climate science, she would know that carbon dioxide is not a pollutant; it is a life-sustaining compound without which all life on the planet would perish. And what little human activity has added has had beneficial, not deleterious, effects on the earth.
There is nothing we can do to stop climate change, and it is the pinnacle of hubris to believe humans can adjust the earth’s thermostat. The climate has always changed, and it always will.
It is a chaotic system and by definition is unpredictable. The most sensible way to deal with climate change is to adapt only when it becomes necessary and to the extent a cost/benefit analysis dictates. Her statistics on jobs and lives saved are a pipe dream.
What can kill people, especially those on the lower rungs of the economic ladder, is making energy exorbitantly expensive. Eliminating fossil fuels would put millions out of work.
We have already squandered billions of dollars dealing with an imagined crisis. We don’t need our politicians cooking up new gimmicks like this one and embarking on another costly fool’s errand.
Richard Collins
Georgetown