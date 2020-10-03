To the editor:
This November I am voting for proven leadership for the N.H. state Senate. I’ll be casting my vote for Regina Birdsell, a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran, tax fighter and proven leader.
As we stare down a $500 million revenue shortage, it’s Sen. Birdsell I trust to work with Gov. Chris Sununu and to help guide us through it. She understands that now is not the time to increase taxes on New Hampshire’s business and families. Proposing new taxes will hinder economic growth.
Before COVID-19, our economy was red-hot, and now more than ever businesses want to flock here to call New Hampshire home.
I trust her to be our pro-business Senator.
Birdsell is the only fiscal conservative running to represent the hardworking families and business owners of Derry, Hampstead and Windham.
Birdsell is the only candidate in the race committed to opposing all forms of an income tax, is definitive in her opposition to a sales tax, opposes a capital gains tax and continuously stands up to higher energy costs, new taxes and toll increases.
On top of this, she has been a bipartisan champion who worked to increase funding to our public schools, supported access to clean water in our district and is dedicated to standing with our police, firefighters and first responders.
It’s no wonder why she is endorsed by Gov. Sununu.
I hope your readers join me in supporting Sen. Regina Birdsell for state Senate on or before Nov 3.
Tyler Clark
Hampstead