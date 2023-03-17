To the editor:
Ron DeSantis and his "Wokeness" message will soon be visiting New Hampshire. A key component of his message is that African American history is of no educational value.
The list of historical events that may be excluded from the study?: The Tulsa riots of 1921, in which 30 blocks of Black-owned businesses and homes were burned, looted or destroyed with dozens of Blacks killed; and the formation of the Tuskegee Air group during WWII, comprised of Black flyers who were not considered intelligent or skilled enough to be trusted with bombers, so they were used as fighter pilots. Their fighter group was so successful that not a single bomber was lost when defended by this group.
Another piece of Black history not worthy of study?: the singular act of courage of Rosa Parks, who ended the humiliating practice of Blacks sitting at the back of the bus.
How about the work of Katherine Johnson in calculating launch and landing trajectories for NASA during the race with Russia to land on the moon?
This is just a short list of the many events involving Black Americans -- who have shaped American history -- that may no longer be taught if DeSantis wins the presidential election.
I sincerely hope my Republican friends in New Hampshire will recognize a con artist when they see one.
John Mosto
Salem
