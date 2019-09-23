To the editor:
At first, upon starting to read extreme President Trump and Republican Party apologist Jay Ambrose's column ”Democrats’ biggest gaffes don’t come from Biden,” I thought it was Ambrose's attempt at dry, Stephen Colbert-like humor.
As I continued reading, it was clear that Ambrose’s column did not even quality as lame humor, or at least a reasoned, thoughtful opinion piece based on the facts. Rather, we got another of his phony baloney columns as he continues to shill for Trump and serve as a political water boy for the Republican Party.
He pretends to be an objective columnist when he is essentially a Republican political hack in newspaperman’s clothing.
The number of completely bogus assertions made by Ambrose each week as he tries to give cover to the unconstitutional behaviors of Trump and his supporters — and to the Republican pickpocketing of working people in order to fatten the wallets of their millionaire and billionaire friends through a tax cut charade — is so large that it would take more space than allotted to a letter to the editor to enumerate. The truth could kick Ambrose’s fibs into a publishing trash bin where political balderdash like his columns deserves to be filed.
Instead, let me focus on the biggest con that he tries to get readers to believe — that Republicans are protectors of fiscal prudence and Democrats “want to spend us into oblivion.” Seriously?
Here are the facts, straight from the Congressional Budget Office, not the nonsense that writers who work for the GOP and Trump spew:
1. President Clinton, a Democrat, left office after four straight years of budget surpluses and the fastest growing economy in recent history.
2. President Bush (the junior), a Republican, lied to the world about non-existent weapons of mass destruction, supposedly in Iraq, that did not exist. He got us into a war there we are still stuck. Together with an unjustified tax cut for the rich that he and Republicans in Congress pushed through, it has created huge budget deficits that have added trillions of dollars of debt to the country’s balance sheet.
3. President Obama, a Democrat, after bringing the country out of its worst recession since the Great Depression and creating national and global financial stability, saw constantly declining budget deficits in his last six years in office. He handed Trump budgets with deficits declining so fast that the federal budget was about to cross into surplus, thus reducing our cumulative debt. Then Trump became president, and deficits exploded.
4. President Trump, a Republican, with the assistance of his cronies in Congress, immediately added $1 trillion to the deficit by handing his golf club buddies a tax cut. He handed the bill for that giveaway to the working people of our country. On top of that handout to the rich, his profligate spending, with rubber-stamping by Republicans in Congress, has resulted in rapidly increasing deficits.
Trump and his cronies are doing to the country exactly what he did with all his businesses — driving it into bankruptcy. It’s just as people who knew him before the election told voters he would.
So, Ambrose can spare us the constant holier-than-thou litany of phony assertions he uses to prop up the likes of Trump and the wealthy Republican pickpockets in Congress.
It’s the Republican Party, not the Democratic Party, that is driving our country into a financial ditch and handing the bill for its financial misbehavior to the working people and their children.
Bob Pokress
Andover