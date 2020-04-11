To the editor:
Last month I went to the Windham Senior Center at Town Hall to meet and listen to Lynne Blankenbeker. She is a candidate for our 2nd Congressional District, which includes Windham, in the election taking place this November.
I was simply blown away by her plans to support all citizens in this district, and by her outstanding military experience.
Blankenbeker is an accomplished combat nurse and veteran. For more than 34 years, she has dedicated herself to caring for members of the military, veterans and their families.
A captain in the U.S. Navy Reserves, she has deployed three times in support of operations in the Middle East. She is currently the commanding officer of the Navy Reserve medical unit assigned to Navy Medical Center San Diego.
At the end of her presentation, she announced that she is being deployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She is currently part of the U.S. Navy medical team aboard the USS Comfort medical ship in New York City harbor until this pandemic is over.
Please remember her when we all go to vote in November for a member of Congress to represent us here in the 2nd Congressional District.
She is truly an unsung hero for all residents of New Hampshire.
Roy Dennehy
Windham