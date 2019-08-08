To the editor:
The Federal Communications Commission is at it again.
Local access TV provides valuable services to viewers across the country. This includes seeing your local selectmen or town council meetings, church services, school activities, local community calendar and even local history.
Your Aug. 6 editorial brings to our attention another grab by the big cable companies to squeeze more out of subscribers. And these programs are funded by franchise fees returned to towns and cities.
By holding back part of the franchise fees, big cable will fatten profits and limit local programming. The editorial points out that after 40 years of monopolies, new technology service will bring real competition.
Please let your state and federal representatives know you care.
Thomas Gainan
Derry