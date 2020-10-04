To the editor:
I paid more taxes than President Donald Trump, and I didn’t deduct the family cabin.
What’s going on here? The man deducted $70,000 for his comb-over!
Drain the swamp? We need to flush the system.
We need a total repudiation of the new Republican Party, as modeled by Trump, that revels in astronomical government deficits and the Proud Boys. A blue wave is needed to rid us of the stink of a coronavirus response dedicated to the principles of mysticism and denial. We need a great tsunami based on the founding pledge of this country - all people are created equal.
How’s that for originalism?
The Republican Party is unabashed in its hubris, denying that words matter and actions don't trickle down, but cascade like the upstream sewage pumped into our Merrimack River. The silence following each tweet is complicity, assaulting this nation, currently aimed at elections but take your pick - public education, climate, health care, women's rights. All have been laid to waste.
The blue wave will tell all adversaries - domestic and foreign - that America is not for sale. The blue wave stars Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president.
Sen. Edward Markey continues a career-long commitment to the environment and working people’s rights, Rep. Seth Moulton ensures that veterans and first-responders are treated with the dignity and gratitude earned and deserved. We are proud to introduce Christina Eckert as the next state representative and champion of the Merrimack River.
“Catch a wave and you’re sitting on top of the world."
Philip Cosgrove
Merrimac