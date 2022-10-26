To the editor:
The Letter in Monday’s Eagle-Tribune supporting Maggie Hassan is really nothing more than a bland recitation of the anemic record of the current senator. Nowhere in either this letter or her TV ads is she portrayed as a leader. Instead she follows the orders of the president and crows about voting for a hugely wasteful “affordable care act” that is anything but. What she actually did was usher in sky-high prices at the market, rocketing heating oil prices, gas pump records and a 40-year inflation record. That’s her legacy!
Maggie Hassan’s record is the antithesis of success. It is abject failure. It is feckless and frankly dangerous to New Hampshire.
While voters may not agree with Don Bolduc on every issue, his resume screams leadership. So when the Republicans score a great victory in a few weeks, the new Sen. Bolduc will be able to represent the Granite State with passion, dignity, civic pride and — most of all — honest dedicated leadership.
Joseph Nahil
Atkinson
