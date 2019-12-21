To the editor:
We are running out of time to seriously tackle climate change, which is already affecting New Hampshire, from rising sea levels and dangerous flooding that endanger homes and ecosystems, to an exploding deer tick population, among other impacts.
Clearly climate change isn’t some distant threat; it’s an immediate crisis that requires urgent solutions.
That’s why I support Cory Booker for president.
More than a decade ago, as mayor of Newark, New Jersey, before many politicians were even talking about climate change solutions, he led the largest park expansion in the city in over a century and formed a coalition with other mayors across the country to address climate change.
As the chief executive of his city, he viewed every decision he made through the lens of climate change. And that’s how he’ll make decisions as president, because so many aspects of the federal government can play an important role in addressing this crisis.
In the White House, Booker will build an economy that is 100% carbon neutral by 2045, creating millions of jobs in New Hampshire and across our country.
He’ll also invest in the kind of technology and infrastructure that will power a carbon-free economy.
These are just a few of the solutions he is proposing, and they’re exactly what our country urgently needs.
It’s a central reason why I will vote for Booker in the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary.
Luke DeMio
Hampstead