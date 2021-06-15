To the editor:
Government is being weaponized against citizens on a regular basis. That is why it is encouraging to see people like Kate Bossi, a grandmother and Sunday school teacher, who have had enough.
Bossi took a stand for what is right. It is why she received an award on May 22 for being a principled role model for the rest of us across the state.
Bossi stood firm against the tyranny of Timberlane Regional School Board Chairwoman Kim Farah, which led to her subsequent arrest, for simply refusing to wear a mask.
America needs more people like Bossi to stand tall and set a new, higher standard for what is acceptable from people who take an oath to serve in public office.
Bossi's courage highlights the need to clean up our government and replace those who put their ideologies ahead of the public's interest.
The non-partisan Government Integrity Project presented Bossi with a special “American Hero” award in front of 350 grassroots activists at an event in Windham. The award is a reflection of Bossi's exemplary courage to stand for our constitutional rights.
It is important to note that Farah also serves as an appointed Danville selectman who is running unopposed on the ballot. But due to her shenanigans and disregard of people's rights, she is being challenged by former Danville selectmen Chairman Scott Borucki as a write-in candidate. The Government Integrity Project has committed to help with his campaign.
Ken Eyring
Windham