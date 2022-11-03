To the editor:
For the first time in my 66 years, I am not voting. I don’t see the point. I’m exhausted from all the vitriolic rhetoric and contrasting ads saying a candidate is wonderful, followed by one in sepia saying they are horrible. Ads tell me to vote for this question and then not to with contradicting reasoning. Ads are designed to influence you emotionally. Candidates are by necessity locked into their parties’ opposing cultures and platforms perpetuating the divisiveness. There’s no respect for opposing parties. There’s no objective news sources. I simply don’t know who or what to believe.
I blame both parties. The only agenda I see is to undo whatever the other did consolidating power and influence. I’m sick of having to vote while holding my nose. We’re in a cold civil war and it’s ramping up. Our once beautiful system is badly broken. Too many people vote based on a few emotional issues and couldn’t answer basic questions about our government such as what the the branches of government are or who the secretary of state is.
Our next president must end this cold war. WE the people need leaders with keen intellects and statesmanship who are respected by both parties. The president must use the full power of the office to foster inter-party cooperation and mutual respect and vehemently eschew partisanship. The media must be held accountable too. We must find a balance between our civil rights to assembly and free speech and propaganda.
Keith Cornell
Plaistow
