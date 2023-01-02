To the editor:
Kudos to Dick Hodges of Groveland for his brilliant letter to the editor, “Do research rather than picking a side,” which ran in the Sunday Eagle-Tribune.
As an independent voter and ex-Democrat, his view pointed out my thoughts and the thoughts of most independent voters to a tee: Great job.
On a side note I noticed this newspaper ran an “Our View” editorial the same day titled, “Tired of lies? Support the gathering of facts.” And while I support many of the things mentioned, you call out Republican George Santos which you should, but why no mention of lies spewed by Richard Blumenthal, Liz Warren and our president. Is it because they are Democrats? Of course it is.
Also, this newspaper has a habit of mentioning the Jan. 6 Committee and how they paved us a path to facts. This may be true, but you never mention the fact that it was a biased committee and no one had the opportunity to question anything this committee published. Yet you tell people to go and read this 845 page report if they want facts.
Personally, although there may be some truths published in the report, I wouldn’t give it a minute of my time unless it was an unbiased report. We know the Tribune is also a liberal publication, but at least give us the facts: I’m tired of lies.
Joe Dagati
Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.