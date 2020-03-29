To the editor:
Amid the disruptions wrought by the coronavirus, Bradford Christian Academy's upper school has emerged as the standard of stability and excellence in education.
Led by Bradford Christian Academy’s president and head of school, Vicki Kennedy, and Upper School Dean Loren Stevens, teachers and staff worked diligently and competently to establish online learning literally in a matter of days.
Bradford Christian was ready when schools across the commonwealth were closed. Classes continue unabated online. Teachers conduct class, and students interact with them and one another in their virtual classrooms. Learning has not stopped for a second.
Remarkably, even instrumental music classes and lessons have continued online.
Those of us who send our children to Bradford Christian Academy are grateful for the nimbleness and dedication exhibited by the school's outstanding faculty and staff
We thank and commend them for their extraordinary ability to adapt and adjust during this unprecedented time.
Matt May
Haverhill