To the editor: Bread & Roses Housing – or BRH – proactively addresses housing disparities amid the current national and local housing crisis. Established in 1987, the organization is a beacon of hope as a community land trust countering housing inequities in Greater Lawrence. BRH secures affordable homeownership through well-designed duplex homes, leveraging the community land trust model for enduring affordability.
As dedicated housing developers, BRH navigates obstacles in expanding homeownership.Challenges include land sourcing, funding, and rural development resistance. Nonetheless, BRH remains committed to suitable homes for families of four, each with three bedrooms within around 1,600 square feet.
BRH unwaveringly aims to make homeownership a reality for families with 80% of the area median income in Greater Lawrence – about $92,050 for a four-person household. This translates to homes priced around $225,000, ensuring accessibility. Depending on funding, BRH extends 60% affordability. Homeownership fosters generational prosperity and counters economic disparities.
Households earning $92,050 for a family of four face systemic inequalities, generational poverty, and a lack of housing assistance. Rooted in commitment, BRH rejuvenates neighborhoods and democratizes affordable homeownership.
While the nation grapples with a housing crisis, viable solutions exist. Supporting organizations like ours is pivotal. We urge communities to explore pathways for a brighter future. Together, we enact change and pave the way for a promising housing landscape.
Annmary Connor Lawrence
